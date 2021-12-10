One of a kind opportunity to call this in-town acreage your home! From the moment you drive on the property you will fall in love! All 1.62 acres of the beautifully landscaped property features an inground pool with newer liner & cover, great covered patio for entertaining, additional detached garage with shop, and plenty of mature trees. The sprawling ranch floor plan boasts over 3,000 square feet on the main level + a sunroom to enjoy your home inside & out all year long! Four bedrooms, including two masters at each end of the home allow for everyone to spread out after gathering in your open living and dining rooms! Opportunities are endless to make this home your forever home!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $605,000
