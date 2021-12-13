WOW! What a million dollar home, but for nearly half the costs that sits beautifully on this spacious lot. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath grand two story in Wilderness Hills is the biggest bang for your buck. This one of a kind home offers a contemporary style that is the most comforting from top to bottom. Custom design by one of Lincoln's finest, Studio 951 & TMP PC. Cutting edge architect and Real Estate professional/General Contractor. Call listing agent and general contractor for more details on the construction of this fabulous home.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,975
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month.
- Updated
A new Nebraska offensive line candidate emerged over the weekend as Scott Frost looks to fill three more positions.
- Updated
Neither addition has been formalized by Nebraska, though that could happen Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Here's what we know.
- Updated
Sam Mustipher describes Donovan Raiola as one of the most respected people in the Bears' organization. He's ready for his big job at NU, Mustipher says.
- Updated
Donovan Raiola knows what Nebraska football is all about. He'll come to Lincoln to create a legacy. He'll come breathing fire. He's a Raiola. Say no more.
Huskers recruiting ticker: Visits shuffling as NSD approaches; in-state updates; a DB (back) on the radar?
- Updated
The latest news, notes and information regarding Nebraska football recruiting.
'Tonight they put it together:' Sparked by freshmen — and defense, of course — NU stuns Texas to reach Final Four
- Updated
- 4 min to read
The Huskers took down mighty Texas and its crazy-good offense on Saturday in the NCAA Elite Eight 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.
- Updated
The airline will end its flights to Minneapolis next month. Airport Director David Haring said the news was completely unexpected.
- Updated
The latest news and notes in Nebraska football recruiting.
- Updated
Need to catch up on Nebraska's recruiting efforts before the early signing period next week? We've got you covered.