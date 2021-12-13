 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,975

WOW! What a million dollar home, but for nearly half the costs that sits beautifully on this spacious lot. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath grand two story in Wilderness Hills is the biggest bang for your buck. This one of a kind home offers a contemporary style that is the most comforting from top to bottom. Custom design by one of Lincoln's finest, Studio 951 & TMP PC. Cutting edge architect and Real Estate professional/General Contractor. Call listing agent and general contractor for more details on the construction of this fabulous home.

