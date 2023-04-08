NEW to the market and ready to go! This is a nearly new condition home in highly desired Grandview Estates. Pre-inspected, gorgeous finishes, impeccable attention to maintenance, luxury finishes and eye-catching features at every turn. This home feels like grand living with nearly 2000 SF on the main floor and another 1700 finished in the lower level. Generous sized rooms, high ceilings, huge windows, oversized mud/laundry room and pantry, expansive covered deck and patio, fully fenced backyard, 4+ stall garage for projects, lower level movie theater set-up, and wet bar ready for Summertime and Holiday hosting! Quality, attractive and thoughtful finishes throughout that are sure to leave you surprised and delighted. This property will not be held open so call your agent for your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $594,500
