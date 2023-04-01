Welcome to a gorgeous, brand new townhome in the Preserve at Hillcrest new construction community. This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 stall townhome built by Vodicka Construction features nearly 3000 finished square feet. Beautiful finishes on the open concept main level include luxury vinyl plank flooring, lovely white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances with custom cabinets in the kitchen, quartz vanities and tile shower in the primary bathroom suite, mud room with laundry hookups and it's own sink, and more. The finished basement includes quartz topped wet bar, large family room, 2 more legal bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Take advantage of the HOA amenities that cover lawn care, snow removal, garbage service, and common area maintenance.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $575,000
