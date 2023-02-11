Newly designed plan from Heller Homes. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has all the upgrades you could want. The main living room, kitchen and dining areas offer an open concept layout, white-painted cabinets, granite or quartz countertops throughout, vaulted ceilings, electric fireplace and LVP flooring. On the main floor you will find a large primary suite with a gorgeous walk-in tile shower, large walk-in closet and coffered ceilings. There is also an additional bedroom, full bathroom and a laundry room/drop zone area on the main floor. The fully finished basement has 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and huge family room with a large wet bar area. This builder takes extra care to make this all-electric home super energy efficient. With extra insulation, energy heel trusses and even insulated garage doors on this 6-stall tandem style garage. You have to claim this beautiful home as yours before it is too late! Call for an appointment today! -SIMULATED PICTURES