This beautiful energy efficient daylight ranch style home sits on a large corner lot. The home has a open concept with just over 3,000 finished sq ft. The main floor includes a living room, hearth room with a fire place, and a dining area which are all open to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, under\over cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry, and another extra closet for more storage. The main floor also includes the laundry room, master suite, and another bedroom and bathroom. The fully finished basement has a wet bar, office, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, large store room, and a large rec room for entertaining. Some other features are a 12x16 covered deck, sprinkler system, over-sized 4 car garage that includes a wash sink, water softener, and storm doors.