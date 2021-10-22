4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $559,900

Welcome to 9225 Whispering Wind Rd. This spacious two story home is located in Wilderness Ridge and backs to the golf course. The setting is just perfect offering great views of the golf course. Walk in the front door to find a spacious main floor with plenty of room for entertaining. This home has been extremely well cared for and maintained and offers 3372 finished square feet. New window sashes as well as upgraded softener and water heater. You will find granite countertops and a tile back splash as well as all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The large composite deck is the perfect spot to sit and relax. The primary bedroom offers an ensuite full bath with a separate tub and shower. The three additional bedrooms are on the second floor as well as a full bath. The walkout basement offers a large rec room as well as a nonconforming bedroom. Located in a great Lincoln neighborhood, this is one you have to come see. Call today to schedule your private showing.