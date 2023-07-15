Introducing you to your dream home! Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house seamlessly combines industrial and farmhouse aesthetics, creating a unique and captivating living space. The immaculate interior boasts modern finishes and open concept design that will leave you in awe. The kitchen with under cabinet lighting, Cambria counters-tops and hidden pantry will sure to impress you. Finished basement with family room and eating and bar area. A spacious 3-car garage, with plenty of parking and storage. Step into the serene backyard oasis, complete with a bubbling waterfall and professional landscaping providing a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Schedule your showing today to see this exceptional property that perfectly blends style, functionality, and natural beauty.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $550,000
