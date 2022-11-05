 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $550,000

Rick Kanne, M: 402-670-6644, Rick.Kanne@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Located in a secluded subdivision bordering Salt Creek Wetlands. Terrific walkout ranch with no backyard neighbors and awesome views. Work out room in basement could be 5th bedroom. Great home for entertaining with a covered deck. Easy access to Interstate 80. Only 45 minutes to Eppley Airfield and 35 minutes to downtown Omaha.

