Today a 2017 built walkout ranch means a larger home for the money and expensive window treatments are in place. 1820 sq ft on main floor, 1600 finished in the basement. Every room is generously sized and with 11 ft ceilings, you'll really feel the spaciousness. This home checks every box: cul de sac, linear fireplace in great room, beautiful wood floors, great pantry and large island in the kitchen, larger dining area, covered deck, 2nd door to deck from primary suite, laundry linked to primary closet and bath, drop station in from 3 car garage, all closets are walk-in and generous, wet bar in walkout basement, plenty of storage. Four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, extra non-conforming room with French doors in basement for office/exercise/toys. Clean as a whistle, light and airy, immaculate condition. Neighborhood has a dedicated playground and gazebo a block away.