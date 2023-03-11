Today a 2017 built walkout ranch means a larger home for the money and expensive window treatments are in place. 1820 sq ft on main floor, 1600 finished in the basement. Every room is generously sized and with 11 ft ceilings, you'll really feel the spaciousness. This home checks every box: cul de sac, linear fireplace in great room, beautiful wood floors, great pantry and large island in the kitchen, larger dining area, covered deck, 2nd door to deck from primary suite, laundry linked to primary closet and bath, drop station in from 3 car garage, all closets are walk-in and generous, wet bar in walkout basement, plenty of storage. Four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, extra non-conforming room with French doors in basement for office/exercise/toys. Clean as a whistle, light and airy, immaculate condition. Neighborhood has a dedicated playground and gazebo a block away.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the Warriors played on Thursday, all four Nebraska tribes were in attendance, most donning Santee blue — “Even though we’re different tri…
The 55-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison after investigators allegedly found him with 12 grams of meth, 5.8 grams of cocaine…
Two Nebraska sheriffs and a sheriff's captain have been fined $1,000 each for appearing in uniform in an ad for former gubernatorial candidate…
Welcome to the Journal Star's boys state basketball tournament hub. Consider this your one-stop for the week — stories, photos, tweets, videos…
All four of the men were removed from The Bar after fist fighting inside, and once outside, the 29-year-old retrieved a baseball bat from his …