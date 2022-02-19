4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $550,000

This is a custom 2016, 1 owner Schneider Built Home. The home features zero entry access from the garage. Once inside you'll notice the large and spacious rooms. All the bedrooms are large and 2 of the 4 have walk-in closets. Both the hall and primary have heated tile floors. There are 8 ceiling fans throughout the home. The oven and refrigerator are Jenn-Air. The cooktop, dishwasher and Microwave are Kitchen Aid. In the primary bathroom there is a walk-in tub. If the tub isn't your thing then it can be replaced with a matching cabinet that was purchased at the time the home was being built and is included with the sale of the home. There is a large walk-in pantry, big mud room, vinyl fenced yard with extensive landscaping.