Welcome to your dream home! Timber Ridge Homes presents this impeccable 4-bed, 3-bath, 3-plus stall garage new construction home. Discover the ultimate in luxury living, complete with a walkout basement, granite countertops, and a walk-in tiled shower. Step inside to find a spacious and inviting layout. The kitchen is a chef's delight with granite countertops, a central island, and spacious pantry. The walkout basement provides easy access to your private outdoor haven, ideal for relaxation and entertaining. The primary bedroom features an en-suite bath with a walk-in tiled shower and ample closet space. Three additional bedrooms offer versatility for your needs. The basement's tall ceilings open up exciting possibilities for customization - envision a home theater, a gym, or a fantastic entertainment space. Timber Ridge Homes' commitment to quality and craftsmanship shines throughout this home, from the lvt floors to the the stylish fixtures. Don't miss this one.