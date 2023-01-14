4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $549,900

LIKE-NEW CONDITION!! This Schwinn-built, zero-entry, walk-out ranch provides all the bells and whistles you've been dreaming of. Striking curb appeal greets you at the front door and welcomes you into a large open-concept design, perfectly set for main-level living. Tall ceilings, generous-sized island with quartz countertops, shiplap detail, and extra storage, gas range and hood, thoughtfully designed corner pantry, under-cabinet lighting, split bedroom floorplan, gorgeous primary bed/ensuite with double vanities, walk-in tiled shower, and large walk-in closet and easy access to laundry. The lower level sets you up for success to host anything you can think of with a wet bar, a pool table (that can stay!), large bedrooms, and ample storage. Outside you can enjoy covered entertainment from the deck upstairs, or utilize the access stairs and hang out on the covered (and extended!) patio inside the fully fenced yard. Excellent location, outstanding condition, hot price, READY NOW!!