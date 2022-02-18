Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, daveknowshouses@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Arrive home to your 1 story ranch with welcoming front porch in Waterford Estates. This open concept home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, boasts a beautifully designed kitchen opening up to a large living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and flooded with natural light. Out from the dining room is a wonderful covered deck that is perfect for enjoying Nebraska sunsets. Downstairs there are 2 more bedrooms, a flex room, a full bathroom and large family room with wet bar great for entertaining. Window coverings and refrigerator stay.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $545,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez talked about his jaw injury and his decision to transfer on his podcast this week.
Franco’s Fresh Mexican, Daq Shack and Lincoln’s Pub have all opened at Leighton District at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
The development plan calls for up to 91,000 square feet of commercial space, 95,000 square feet of mini storage, and up to 250 multifamily units. The plan differs somewhat from one that was submitted late last year.
Wayne Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local ties: "He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool."
Recruiting, love for Betts and 'stand-up comedy': Inside Scott Frost's Omaha coaching clinic show of force
Nebraska's in-state recruiting efforts have yielded mixed results the past two years, but Scott Frost and company impressed Omaha-area coaches this week.
Three University of Nebraska-Lincoln apartment complexes geared for married students and students with families are being either sold or repurposed, leaving residents — many of whom are international students — feeling anxious and betrayed.
Sarah Nelson Torsiello is accused of kissing and groping a 37-year-old who is serving a life sentence, according to the affidavit for her arrest.
Donovan Raiola paid $225 for "The Assembly Line," written by former Nebraska offensive line coach Milt Tenopir. The effort is one example of Raiola's respect for NU's O-line tradition.
COVID-19 claimed life of Zac Taylor's offensive coordinator at Butler County Community College, but Taylor keeps Aaron Flores in his thoughts.
Nebraska gets spring ball rolling on Feb. 28 — and here are five players who are at crossroads-type moments of their careers.