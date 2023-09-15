Welcome home to this beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 5 bath home! The cozy den/office at the front of the home provides a quiet workspace with French doors. You will love the spacious kitchen featuring Quartz countertops/island alongside a breakfast nook with buffet style serving area. The kitchen is open concept with a hidden pantry. 2 ovens and gas cooktop. The formal dining/sitting area leading into a spacious family room with a fireplace is just a few of the main floor features. The second floor includes all 4 bedrooms on one level. There are 2 large primary suites spacious enough for king size beds, and 2 more rooms connected with a Jack and Jill bath. A laundry room is placed in a convenient location on second floor. Enter into the 1,100 sf finished recreation room in the basement with a full sized bathroom. A sliding glass door in the basement allows you to exit to a patio, outdoor deck & sitting area while enjoying a spacious & beautiful lot. 3Stall. A Must see!