This new Axe & Abe home will be ready in time for you to start your summer right. This open concept ranch home has 2 large bedrooms on the main floor. The great room has vaulted ceilings and 9 foot ceiling throughout the rest of the house. The kitchen features a huge 8’ island and a surprisingly large walk-in pantry. The garage has 4+ stalls and outside has a covered patio. Downstairs there is lots of finish including a wet bar, 2 more bedrooms, and another bathroom. This energy efficient home is all electric and even includes an electric fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prelude, Lincoln's newest vintage clothing and sneaker store, might be considered — as its wares suggest — a throwback.
The partially finished, multimillion-dollar dwelling being built by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks was sold for $1.8 million.
The Nebraska Lottery said a winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold Tuesday at the Casey's General Store location on North 70th Street in Lincoln.
Big Boy will stop in towns across Nebraska on the way to the college baseball championships in Omaha.
The 56th Street/U.S. 77 exit, one of the original exits on Interstate 80, is seeing a development boom.