Come see this Stunning Zero entry 4-bedroom 3 bath ranch townhome located in a highly sought after neighborhood. This home features many upgrades such as- Lots of beautiful wood flooring, great kitchen featuring White cabinetry, large center island, large walkin pantry, Stainless steel appliances (Gas Range/oven), Granite countertops throughout, Gas fireplace, water softener, finished garage W/epoxy floor & cabinets. Spacious Primary suite w/its own luxurious bathroom complete w/double sinks, zero entry tiled shower w/bench, generous Walk in closet that conveniently connects to the laundry/mud room. Downstairs you will find a finished basement that features a Massive Family room w/an amazing wet bar (perfect for entertaining), 2-more bedrooms, bathroom & storage. Go outside onto the covered patio & enjoy all of the lush landscaping & have peace of mind that the HOA will take care of this great town home community. So make your appointment today to see all what this home has to offer.