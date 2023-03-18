Gorgeous Synergy Homes built townhome in The Preserve at Hillcrest new construction community available now! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 stall garage townhome features over 2500 finished square feet. Beautiful finishes on the open concept main level that includes 10' ceilings, double-sided fireplace, stainless steel appliances, zero entry primary shower, and so much more. The finished basement includes wet bar, large family room with 2nd fireplace, 2 more legal bedrooms, and a full bathroom. You won't want to miss the treed private setting as you relax under your covered deck or watch the sun set from your front courtyard while you allow the HOA to take care of the lawn, snow removal, garbage service, and common area maintenance. Call today to schedule a private showing!