More for the money! This immaculate five year old home is 400 sq ft more finish than a new one at this price and you'll feel it right away. This home checks every box: open concept, 11 ft ceilings w architectural elements, walkout basement, friendly cul de sac. You'll discover a linear fireplace in great room, beautiful wood floors, great pantry and large island in the kitchen, larger dining area, covered deck, 2nd door to deck from primary suite, laundry linked to primary closet and bath, all closets are walk-in and generous, drop station, wet bar in walkout basement. Spacious 1820 sq ft on main floor, 1600 finished in the basement. Every room is generously sized w great windows. Window treatments are in place, all Hunter Douglas. Four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, extra non-conforming room with French doors in basement for office/exercise/toys. 3 car garage w south facing driveway for fastest snow/ice melting in the winter. No compromises here. Great home, fantastic buy!