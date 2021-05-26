Susan Buettner, M: 402-580-5041, susanb@lifestylesrealtygroup.com, https://www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - Siding is up. The fireplaces have been installed. With over 1800 sq/ft finished on the main floor alone, this modern farmhouse finish provides style and luxury. There are four bedrooms, two up and two downstairs, with three full bathrooms that includes a master bath suite, and two fireplaces. The main floor fireplace is a lateral profile modern siding, Birch cabinets, Quartz countertops, engineered hardwood floors, over 9 ft ceilings, a pantry like no other and so many more features, this is it! Stop looking. Woodland Homes builds a beautiful home and this home is no exception. Make your appointment now and watch the progress of your new home. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $539,342
