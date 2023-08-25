Sandi Osterman, M: 402-730-7025, sandio@nebraskarealty.com, - Stunning Ranch floor plan from Ark Builders. With nearly 3000 sq ft of finish, this house is set to impress! This custom 4 bed ranch features a large kitchen with high end finishes, beautiful open great room and dining room with expansive cathedral ceilings and a large primary suite featuring a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The basement includes 2 more bedrooms a huge family room and wet bar perfect for entertaining. There's plenty of storage in the basement as well as the over-sized 6 stall heated garage with 220v. Side by side washer/dryer! Also included is full sod & sprinklers. The House is located in East Lincoln’s growing neighborhood, Dominion at Stevens Creek near Waterford Estates.