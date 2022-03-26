4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $535,000

Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, DaveKnowsHouses@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Arrive home to your 1 story ranch with welcoming front porch in Waterford Estates. This open concept home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, boasts a beautifully designed kitchen opening up to a large living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and flooded with natural light. Out from the dining room is a wonderful covered deck that is perfect for enjoying Nebraska sunsets. Downstairs there are 2 more bedrooms, a flex room, a full bathroom and large family room with wet bar great for entertaining. Window coverings and refrigerator stay.