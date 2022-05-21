4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $529,000

Newly completed, zero-entry home built by Sampson Residential Properties w/generous HOA amenities is ready for you! This 4 BR, 3 BA Grandale Villas patio home comes w/high-end, professionally designed finish selections. The main floor features the primary BR, laundry w/sink, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, flex room w/wet bar, 3rd BR, kitchen w/vast island, matching SS kitchen apps w/gas range & walk-in pantry. Enjoy the primary BR with 3/4 BA en suite w/dual vanities, separate commode w/pocket door & spacious walk-in closet. The basement offers a huge rec room, wet bar, 4th legal BR w/walk-in closet, 3/4 BA & large storage/utility room. Other features include Hardi-plank siding, covered patio, int & ext drain tile, full sod w/landscaping, UGS, rebar reinforced driveways /garage floors & 3-stall garage. HOA includes lawn care, snow removal, refuse/recycle removal, lawn irrigation, ext window washing & common area maintenance. Beat the crowd and schedule your private showing today!