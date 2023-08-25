PRICE NOW INCLUDES A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT! The Alexander by Lewis Homes with over 2,800 SF of fin. This home sits on a beautiful lot overlooking the common area. Open, roomy floor plan w/2 BR’s on the main floor & 2 BRs in the bsmt. Oversized 3 car garage. Natural stone & cement brd front façade w/oversized front porch. 11’ flat ceilings, 9’ elsewhere incl bsmt, recessed lights throughout. Extra wdos in DR for natural light. Natural stone elec FP w/mantle. LVP/LVT flrs in KT, DR, pantry, laundry, great rm & entry. KT has shaker style, full overlay cabinetry w/soft-close drawers & doors, crown molding, granite, 7’ island w/seating, SS appls, lrg walk-in pantry w/built-in freezer area. Bench w/coat hooks at garage entry. Master has tiled flr laundry in closet, dbl sinks, granite, tiled walk-in shower. Bsmt is partially fin w/framing, insulation, HVAC & elec. Covered back deck. Upgraded hi-eff furnace & heat pump, 2x6 ext. construction, Andersen wdos, UGS, sod.