Wait till you see this completely remodeled home in Stone Ridge Estates. Newer siding and windows, new garage doors, cedar wrapped front pillars, new composite deck. Walk in the front door and find a completely brand new inside to this four-bed, four-bath home. New kitchen that is open to the living room with new cabinets, quartz countertops, beautiful tile backsplash. The fireplace has a tiled wall with a dark stained mantle. Three beds upstairs including the primary with an ensuite full bath with a large tile shower, a standalone Roman tub, and dual vanity. New flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures throughout the house. Fully fenced backyard. With nothing to do but move right in, call today to schedule your private showing.