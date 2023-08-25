The Alexander by Lewis Homes, 2700+sqft of finish, 2BR’s up, 2BR’s down. Oversized 3car garage, modern flat panel gar doors w/glass panels. Natural stone & cement board front façade w/oversized front porch. 11’ flat ceilings, 9’ elsewhere incl bsmt, recessed lights throughout. Extra wdos in DR for natural light. Natural stone electric FP w/mantle. LVP in KT, DR, pantry & entry. KT has shaker style, full overlay cabinetry w/soft-close drawers & doors, crown molding, granite, 7’ island w/seating, SS appls, large walk-in pantry w/built-in freezer area. Bench with coat hooks at garage entry. Master has tiled floor laundry in closet, dbl sinks, granite, tiled walk-in shower. Finished bsmt w/2 BR’s, lrg FR, full bath. Covered back patio. Upgraded hi-eff furnace & heat pump, 2x6 exterior construction, Andersen wdos, sprinklers, sod. *Photos are simulated until home is far enough along for pictures to be taken*