MK Builders Custom Homes is constructing this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome, located in east Lincoln in the Himark Estates golf community. This townhome is a open and spacious floor plan with 2500sq feet finished. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, walk-in panty, quartz countertops, and full height quartz backsplash. The main floor great room has large windows and a gas fireplace with stone surround. The primary bedroom suite features a tile shower, large walk in closet and double sink vanities. Located on the main level is a spacious laundry room, second bedroom and bath, and a drop zone locker area off the 2 stall garage entrance. The basement has a abundance of space that includes 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bath, family room, and a large storage area. Enjoy the low maintenance exterior with natural stone and cement board siding. Monthly HOA dues cover lawn care, snow removal and trash service. Estimated completion date: Summer 2023