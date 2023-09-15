This stunning 2-story home is a beautiful modern interpretation of the classic American Foursquare style. The exterior boasts clean lines & a Modern Prairie feel. As you step inside, you will be immediately impressed by the bright & open living spaces. The 1st floor features a spacious dining room, perfect for hosting dinners & entertaining guests. There is also a convenient office space, providing a quiet & professional environment for working from home or as a personal retreat. The well-appointed kitchen is a chef’s dream, w/a large pantry that provides ample storage space for all your cooking essentials. Upstairs, you’ll find 4 generously sized bedrooms. The primary bedroom features a luxurious en-suite bathroom & walk-in closet, offering the perfect escape after a long day. Overall, this modern interpretation of the American Foursquare style is a beautiful & functional home that is sure to impress. From the spacious front porch to the 3-car garage, every detail has been considered.