Check out this stunning Grandview Estates home with over 1600 sq ft on the main floor with a fully finished basement with NO backyard neighbors. The front porch has plenty of room to sit and relax and enjoy your morning coffee. Once you step inside you will love the beautiful kitchen with large island & pantry, the coffered ceilings and the remarkable primary suite with one of the two laundry areas in the large walk-in closet. Enjoy your evenings out back in your fully fenced yard with raised garden bed, hot tub and large covered patio with TV. Don't forget to check out the oversized 4-stall garage with additional storage space in the lighted attic. This home has incredible curb appeal and landscaping. Stop by today and check it out!