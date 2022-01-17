 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $509,990

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $509,990

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $509,990

Terrific walkout ranch in Wilderness Hills! This 4 bedroom home features a HUGE kitchen, mud room, spacious laundry, large basement rec room, and has all of the features on your list. Move in ready, and fast close possible. Call for your showing before this one is gone, too!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News