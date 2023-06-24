Buhr Homes Model Home - Contract Pending. Come see one of Buhr Home's most popular plans in Grandview Estates! The 2 bedrooms on the main level are split providing a true, private primary suite with tiled walk-in shower, dual vanity, water closet, along with a linen closet. A pass-through from the spacious walk-in closet to the laundry room with cabinet/countertop drop zone allows for easy assess. Large great room with 11 ft ceiling and triple window. An extended island w/quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and plenty of cabinetry & countertops can be found in the kitchen. The basement features a huge rec room, exercise room, 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Full covered front porch and a tandem, 4 stall attached garage. A must see - come discuss other options in building with Buhr Homes!