4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $505,000

Just three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, ending one of the worst coaching tenures in Husker history.
“Mostly what I feel bad about is it just didn’t work at Nebraska. I know he poured his heart and soul into the program,” said former teammate Matt Gideon.
Nebraska could have waited 20 days and saved itself north of $8 million. Instead it added to a fortune of payments to deposed coaches and athletic directors.
“This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me and anyone else,” Mickey Joseph said. As the interim head coach of Nebraska, he already has made changes.
When did the athletic director make his decision? When and how did he notify Frost? Alberts answered both of those questions, and many more Sunday.
Here's a look at 21 potential college and NFL candidates who could take the Nebraska football head coaching job — and the pros and cons of each pick.
Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. The day after Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, the legendary Nebraska coach described his emotions.
A Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed instances of him buying cars and posting bail for a 32-year-old woman who had appeared in his court numerous times.
Nebraska has lost 31 times under Scott Frost, but Saturday's is the one that will come to mind when reflecting on his tenure, writes Amie Just.
Members of the cheer community were angered over the weekend at various tweets — including Amie Just's — of Mickey Joseph being the first Black head coach in Nebraska history.