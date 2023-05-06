Welcome to 9135 Hillcrest Trail located in the Hillcrest Country Club area and backs to the MoPac Trail. This ranch style townhome features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, exceptional open concept floor plan with just under 3000 square feet of finished living space. A Large kitchen comes complete with a full stainless steel appliance package, large pantry, granite counter tops throughout and factory custom cabinets. The kitchen opens into the informal dining room and living area with gas fireplace and tons of natural light. You will enjoy the main level primary bedroom, wonderful 12x12 fully covered composite deck, and laundry room as you enter from the garage. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath and a large family rec area. Large utility room will provide space for your storage needs. Natural thin cut stone, painted James Hardie cement siding, Marvin Windows and doors, and full service HOA will help provide a worry-free exterior.