Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home with finished walkout basement. High tech home includes smart connections to NEST (thermostat and front doorbell/camera), negotiable outdoor camera mounted on the garage, HAIKU WIFI home fan in the great room, WIFI on the sprinkler system, WIFI on garage doors, and house is cabled for ALLO gigabit fiber. Fabulous kitchen has a pantry, gas stove, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and reverse osmosis for the sink and refrigerator. Great room with showstopper fireplace and beautiful cross beamed ceiling. Family room, two bedrooms, full bath, and wet bar with bar fridge complete the finished basement. Sun tunnels in the main floor baths and humidifier were added when sellers purchased the home. Spacious walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Covered 16x16 deck has been newly refinished and faces east for shade in the evenings. Yard has several trees, raised garden beds, firepit and extended patio with additional pavers. Shows well!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $499,500
