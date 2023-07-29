Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 story new construction home in Village Meadows. 3 stall garage. Main floor office. Fireplace in the great room. Center island work space in the kitchen along with a nice walk-in pantry, Quartz countertops and tile backsplash. Ivory birch cabinets. White painted trim and interior doors throughout. All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor along with the laundry room. Large primary suite with 2 walk-in closets and private primary bath. Tile shower, large double vanity and nice linen closet. 2 separate HVAC systems. Basement is currently unfinished but could be finished for additional cost at a buyer's request. Egress window and rough-in plumbing already in place. Covered patio, full sod and underground sprinklers.