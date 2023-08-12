Experience luxury living at 6450 Las Verdes! This exquisite 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom gem comes with a 4(+) car garage and boasts a host of impressive features. The open-concept design effortlessly blends the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a spacious and inviting environment that's perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. Descend to the basement and discover a delightful wet bar, perfect for hosting gatherings or unwinding after a long day. The entire home exudes an air of elegance and is meticulously maintained, ensuring a comfortable and stylish lifestyle. Located in a serene neighborhood, this home offers a peaceful retreat while being conveniently close to the action. With a casino nearby, you can enjoy entertainment and leisure at your fingertips. Easy access to Hwy 77 and I-80 ensures effortless commuting to various destinations, while shopping, restaurants, and South Pointe Mall cater to your everyday needs and desires.