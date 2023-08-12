Custom designed by MK Builders, this brand new 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome is completed and ready for its new owner! Amazing location in east Lincoln in the Himark Estates golf community. This townhome is an open and spacious floor plan with 2500sq feet finished. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, walk-in panty, quartz countertops, and full height quartz backsplash. The main floor great room has large windows and a gas fireplace with stone surround. The primary bedroom suite features a tile shower, large walk in closet and double sink vanities. Located on the main level is a spacious laundry room, second bedroom and bath, and a drop zone locker area off the 2 stall garage entrance. The basement has an abundance of space that includes 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bath, family room, and a large storage area. Enjoy the low maintenance exterior with natural stone and cement board siding. Monthly HOA dues cover lawn care, snow removal and trash service. Call Today!