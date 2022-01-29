Welcome to Roose Haven, an exclusive new development of 6 new homes in an established neighborhood. These 4 bedroom, four bath homes will wow you with graceful front porches, open green space and three car garages. Inside you will find granite counters, stainless appliances, Luxury vinyl plank floors, and brilliant light pouring in from oversize designer windows. Upscale is the look here. Three large bedrooms are upstairs along with Laundry and hall bath and master suite. Roose Haven is an engaging community of 6 total homes that share a common private drive along the north bank of Antelope Creek and is situated on the Billy Wolff trail. With easy access to both Holmes Lake rec. area and beyond, Roose Haven is conveniently located near 56th and Van Dorn, close to local shopping. Plenty of private parking, green space and high curb appeal homes at Roose Haven. Convenient HOA takes care of snow, yard care, and refuse.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
If Trev Alberts hadn't taken Nebraska's AD job, John Cook says, he would've taken it because Husker athletics "were on the edge of the cliff."
When officers arrived to the house, they heard a woman screaming inside, and later found the 32-year-old with multiple stab wounds. In the basement, they found a 37-year-old man hanging.
It's easy to understand why Casey Thompson's new teammates at Nebraska will pay close attention to his work during winter conditioning. His father thinks they'll respect what they see.
Antwan Wilson, a Lincoln native who previously led urban school districts in Oakland and Washington, D.C., and Norfolk superintendent Jami Jo Thompson are among the candidates to make the shortlist.
Lawyers representing LPS and the former social studies teacher presented arguments during a nearly two-hour special meeting before the board.
A contingent of Nebraska coaches visited one of the last remaining high school 2022 targets for the Huskers on Tuesday.
The five juveniles were heading south on 210th Road between Bluff and McKelvie roads at around 2:45 pm. Saturday when their Dodge Ram lost control on a gravel road, according to authorities.
Statute of limitations passed, attorneys tell the story of Pioneer Pete's negotiated return in Lincoln
Seven years later — the statute of limitations passed for the crime — two Lincoln attorneys are telling the story of the negotiated return of the iconic chicken and how he came to be lying behind Lee's Chicken four days later.
Here's what the Journal Star learned about the Dragons' vacated title in four parts: the transfer, the complaint, the ruling and the aftermath.
Roberta Wimmer entered 148th Street's intersection with U.S. 34, and State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said preliminary findings indicated the other driver's brakes failed and he was unable to stop.