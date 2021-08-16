 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000

Danny Poethig, M: 531-500-9837, danny@one80Lincoln.com, - Gorgeous Walk out, Rallis built ranch. 2 Master suites. Located in Cul De Sac across from houses backing to NuMark Golf Course. Over 3,000 Sq Feet - Beautiful open design with large master suite, 1st floor office, Fireplace, cherry cabinetry, and travertine tile. Walkout Ranch with lower level with Hot Tub on large slab patio with treed fence line for privacy! In the basement are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and family room with wet bar. 3 stall garage and large deck. Interior features include Ceiling Fans, Drain Tile, Formal Dining Room, Pantry, Wet Bar, RO System, WhirlPool Tub, Security System hard wired, and Surround Sound.

