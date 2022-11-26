Welcome to 9751 Napa Ridge Drive in the ever popular Vintage Heights Subdivision. You will most definitely want to see this efficiently designed open concept floor plan built by Nelson Construction and Design. This four bedroom home features three of the bedrooms on the main level, extremely large primary suite/primary bath. Kitchen appliances upgraded to stainless steel, granite counter tops throughout the whole house. Options are endless in the basement, plenty of room for pool table, ping pong, shuffle board, it's all up to you. Exterior of the home is completely 100% maintenance free, three stall finished garage, and a very large lot gives you more than you could ever want. Immaculate yard with fresh landscape and new landscape curbing. Please do not miss out on this one! Outstanding neighborhood, middle school kids can enjoy the new school and YMCA. Call today to schedule your own private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the hunters was flown to Lincoln because of his serious injuries.
One person was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of 33rd Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Ryan Kizzier was a husband and father of two young boys.
The Peed family plans to open Aragon, which will feature their Certified Piedmontese beef, next summer. The Peeds also plan to locate their NIL initiative on the building's fourth floor.
The identity of the Huskers' new coach hasn’t leaked yet. Not even the players know, according to Colton Feist.
Another motorcyclist died in a similar crash on Rosa Parks Way in June 2014.
Almost on cue, the Nebraska coaching search hit another chaotic day – this time just before Thanksgiving, as smoke swirls around the potential of Matt Rhule taking the Husker job.
The goat had eluded Lincoln's Animal Control officers since early November.
The man grabbed the woman after she walked into the Haymarket parking garage, pushing her against her car before she started to scream, police said.
Knuckles, who arrived to the Devaney Sports Center on crutches Friday, is Nebraska’s top defensive specialist and recently announced she wasn't returning next season.