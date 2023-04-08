Check out this west facing, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a fantastic lot in Southwest Village Heights that corners a commons area. The split bedroom configuration allows for easy access to the primary suite direct from the mudroom/laundry room. In the kitchen you'll find all of the perks of today's modern home with a pantry and large center island that overlooks the great room. Off of the dining is access to a large covered deck with views of a common area. Bedrooms three and four are found in the basement that also includes a large family and plenty of storage. Call today to find out more about this opportunity and others built by Schneider Custom Homes.