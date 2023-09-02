Welcome to Pine Woods, located at 70th & Pine Lake Rd. This beautiful townhome features quality craftsmanship and great interior design. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets. Primary bedroom has walk-in tile shower and generous closet, with laundry and drop zone on the main level. This tasteful and quality built townhome will surely impress. HOA covers snow removal, lawn service, and trash. Come check it out!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Huskers had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Gophers came back to win on Dragan Kesich's field goal as time expired.
From parking to tickets to calling a postgame Uber, check out our guide before attending Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Some Huskers got good news Tuesday, and others didn't. Here's a glance at how former Nebraska players fared on cut day in the NFL.
If you want to get noticed, you’ve got to do something big. And Nebraska's match against Omaha was huge. Here's how national media and athlete…
Yes, wins would be great, but a strong foundation is what Athletic Director Trev Alberts is looking for in Matt Rhule’s debut campaign.