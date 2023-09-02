Welcome to Pine Woods, located at 70th & Pine Lake Rd. This beautiful townhome features quality craftsmanship and great interior design. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets. Primary bedroom has walk-in tile shower and generous closet, with laundry and drop zone on the main level. This tasteful and quality built townhome will surely impress. HOA covers snow removal, lawn service, and trash. Come check it out!