4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $464,950

This is a beautifully designed one-story home featuring 4+1 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The Primary Suite boasts coffered ceiling with molding and lights, an en-suite bath with tiled walk-in shower, dual vanity, and large walk-in closet with additional bedroom and full bathroom. The Great Room features a fireplace and large windows that flow into to the attached dining and kitchen areas. The kitchen boasts beautiful painted cabinets, granite countertops, a large pantry, and access to the deck for outdoor entertaining with huge patio. Main floor laundry/mud room area off the 5-stall attached fully insulated garage with 220 outlet. The finished daylight basement features 2 additional bedrooms, 1 non-conforming bedroom, full bathroom and large recreation room. LVT and tile throughout home, R-50 insulation and for extreme efficiency, this home is all-electric and has a park within walking distance and close proximity to schools.