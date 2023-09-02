Spring Valley Homes presents this stunning, Energy Efficient ranch style home in south Lincoln's Grandview Estates Neighborhood. With two bedrooms on main level and two additional in the finished basement, and a pre wired for 220v 3 stall garage, you'll love the way this home flows. Featuring all appliances, Real hardwood floors, granite countertops and water softener. Estimated completion date is Oct. Picture yourself here, and make your appointment to see 9815 S. 72nd St. today!