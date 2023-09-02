Contract Pending - Model Home Only. Come see what Buhr Homes has to offer in Southwest Village Heights! This California Ranch features a split plan with a private primary suite & 2 additional bedrooms located on the opposite side of the main level. This model showcases the front bedroom as a den w/ french doors. A functional kitchen with extended height wall cabinets, slide out pantry & large island opens to the great room with LVP flooring & 11' ceilings. The spacious primary features dual vanity w/ linen cabinet, tiled walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Main floor laundry room/mud room provides access out to a 3 stall garage. The fully finished basement includes a rec room w/ a wet bar, a full bath, one additional conforming bedroom & spacious exercise room. A covered patio for enjoying those upcoming Fall evening. Discuss your options in building your new home with Buhr Homes!