This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement and an attached oversized 4-stall garage is located in a popular south Lincoln neighborhood. Home features vaulted ceilings in living/kitchen/dining area, coffered ceilings in primary bedroom, granite countertops in kitchen with large island, custom painted cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, beautiful countertops in bathrooms, walk-in closets with extra storage throughout. Home is all-electric and features very energy efficient materials and Andersen windows/doors. Main floor laundry and a drop zone! Please call for more information and to schedule a showing! ---ALL PICTURES ARE SIMULATED.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $454,950
