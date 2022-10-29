This beautiful ranch plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large open concept living, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy your large patio just off the dining area. Both upstairs bedrooms offer large closets and a main floor laundry room and separate drop zone area. Primary bedroom has an attached 3/4 bathroom with a dual vanity and shower. The finished basement offers 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, a large family room area and a large storage room. The 4-stall attached garage is perfect for all your needs with the extra deep 3rd & 4th stall. Please call for more information and to schedule a showing! *Many pictures are simulated. Contact agent for more info.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $454,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders.
Investigators determined that the driver was northbound on I-29 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign pole. The vehicle split in half and caught fire, officials said.
One week after being suspended, former Nebraska libero Kayla Banwarth is out as Mississippi's head volleyball coach.
One minute Kyle Punko, 15, was walking through Wayne Park. The next, he was falling head first into a creek with multiple stab wounds from a classmate.
Amie Just's four takes include the upcoming volleyball showdown and an awkward exchange between Mickey Joseph and a reporter.
Spreetail laid off an unknown number of employees, which the CEO said was necessary as it, "adjusts to be competitive for the long term."
Travis Meyer said he's been vilified online for the play he says "breaks zero rules."
Iowa authorities are investigating after a woman came forward claiming that her father killed and buried between 50 and 70 women on their property in Thurman, Iowa.
Nicholas Claps grew up in the middle of New York, the middle son of not-quite middle-class parents.
"They saved this from getting much worse than it could have," one resident said of the area farmers, before thanking the one who disced her land. "He literally saved our house."