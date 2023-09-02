This lovely JUST COMPLETED 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement and an attached oversized 4-stall garage is located in a popular south Lincoln neighborhood. Home features vaulted ceilings in living/kitchen/dining area, coffered ceilings in primary bedroom, quartz countertops in kitchen with large island, custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, beautiful onyx countertops in bathrooms, walk-in closets and extra storage throughout. Home is all-electric and features very energy efficient materials, LVP flooring and Andersen windows/doors. Main floor laundry and a drop zone! All you have to do is move in! Call for an appt today!