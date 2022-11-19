4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $450,000

JACKPOT - this one is it! Welcome to 840 W Torreon Way in Lincoln's premier Southwest Village Heights neighborhood. This 2018 Schneider-Built home is the ever-popular Ava Nicole floorplan - with a long list of bonus features both inside and out. The house lives large and the open floorplan allows for plenty of areas to gather together or spread out. Three bedrooms on the main level with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, pantry, mud/laundry, and access to the extended covered patio with gas fireplace and fenced yard. The lower level has tall ceilings, an oversized rec-room, wet bar, additional bedroom and bath, plus two storage rooms! This house comes fully equipped with FUN extras like a Nest thermostat, Ring security system, heated floors in the Primary Ensuite... PRETTY extras like quartz countertops throughout, cedar trim accents, window treatments, and soft close drawers/doors... and SMART extras like custom insulated garage doors, and insulated and finished garage walls. CALL NOW!