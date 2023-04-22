Wow! Ranch stunner in beautiful and popular Highland View. Fast closing possible! This 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 stall garage home features over 3400 finished square feet and sits on a huge .23 acre lot. You will fall in love with how spacious this home is and its open concept floor plan. The main level features 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with master bath suite, walk in closet, etc. This home has first floor laundry for ease and the huge kitchen features tons of counter space, storage and great pantry space. Downstairs there is a massive recreation room in your daylight basement, 4th bedroom, additional storage spaces and a 3rd bathroom. The rooms all feature generous sized closets! Outside you will enjoy warm summer nights on your covered deck overlooking a fully privacy fenced backyard on close to a quarter acre lot. This is a must see at this price!